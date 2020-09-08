Rhea arrested in drugs case

PTI

Mumbai

After three days of questioning, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau here in a drugs case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

A court here on Tuesday remanded Rhea in judicial custody till September 22 while rejecting her bail plea.

She was produced by the Narcotics Control Bureau before an additional chief judicial magistrate through video-conference after

her arrest.

The NCB claimed that she was “active member” of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput.

The court rejected her bail plea and sent her in judicial custody till September 22 after the NCB said it did not want her custody as it has already questioned her for three days.

Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said they will approach sessions court for bail.

The sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act invoked against her include 8(c) (sale, possession or manufacture of banned drugs), 20(b) (ii) (possession or use of small quantity of banned drugs), as per her lawyers.

“Rhea has been arrested under sections 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of NDPS,” said K P S Malhotra, deputy director of NCB.

After the arrest she was taken for medical tests, including COVID-19 test, to the civic-run Sion Hospital in Central Mumbai. Before leaving for hospital in a vehicle with NCB officials, the actor, clad in black, waved at media persons.

She was accompanied by a woman police official too.

At the hospital, her antigen test for COVID-19 came out negative, officials said.