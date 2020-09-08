Virus ensnares 457 more people in state

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state on Tuesday registered 457 new cases of the dreaded coronavirus, taking the tally of the active cases to 4,499.

The COVID death count rose to 256 as 11 more people lost the battle against the virus in the last 24 hours.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 21,630 of which 16,875 people have defeated the deadly virus.

The bulletin released by the directorate of health services said that 448 COVID patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Some 307 asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID patients opted for home isolation on Tuesday; so far, a total of 7,987 patients have availed the option of home isolation.

According to the directorate of health services, the 4,499 active cases include seven people who travelled

to Goa from outside by road, rail and air.

A majority of the active COVID cases in Goa fall under the jurisdiction of three health centres – the urban health centre of Margao has 429 cases, primary health centre of Ponda has 297 cases and the community health centre of Sankhali has 270 cases.

The other CHCs from where the cases have been emerging are: Bicholim (109), Pernem (190), Valpoi (159), Curchorem (104) and Canacona (81).

A significant number of active cases have also been reported at the UHCs at Mapusa (202), Panaji (217) and Vasco (250).

COVID cases have also been surfacing under the jurisdiction of PHCs at Aldona (118), Betki (134), Candolim (13), Cansarvanem (80), Colvale (135), Corlim (111), Chimbel (146), Siolim (136), Porvorim (267), Mayem (79), Balli (70), Cansaulim (99), Chinchinim (40), Cortalim (129), Curtorim (61), Loutolim (100), Marcaim (62), Quepem (81), Sanguem (65), Shiroda (90), Dharbandora (87), and Navelim (81).