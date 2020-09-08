Sacorda woman stabs brother over property dispute

Ponda: In a fight over property dispute, a 36-year-old woman from Murge-Sacorda allegedly stabbed her 30-year-old brother with a kitchen knife on Sunday late night.

In this matter, Collem police registered an attempt to murder case and arrested the woman on Monday after a complaint was lodged by their mother. The man is undergoing treatment at Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim, police informed.

As per information, the incident occurred on Sunday night at around 10.30 pm in the house of the complainant.

As per the complaint lodged by mother of the victim and the accused, the daughter and the complainant entered into an argument over their ancestral property during which the accused tried to attack the complainant with a kitchen knife, but the man interrupted her and in the course of action, the woman stabbed him.

In this incident, the man sustained injury to abdomen and has been admitted to GMC Bambolim. Based on primary investigation, an offence under sections 307, 504 and 506 of IPC was registered against the woman.

Police have arrested the accused woman and have managed to recover the knife.

Police however have not revealed the identity of the accused as well as the victim as it may hinder their investigation.