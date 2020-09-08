Rainfall in Goa crosses 3500-mm mark

Panaji: Rainfall in state, on Monday, crossed 3500 mm mark, which is 27 per cent surplus, despite a dry spell in the past few days.

Goa has received 3504 mm rainfall from June 1 to September 7, with still a month left for the season to end on September 30 or latest by first week of October. As per the data available on state-wise rainfall distribution, none of the states in the country has received above 3500 mm rainfall till date making Goa eligible for the title of being the wettest place of India.

The other states which are closer to achieve the feat are Meghalaya (2942 mm), Sikkim (2244 mm) and Dadar & Nagar Havelli ( 2184.2mm).

Last year, Goa recorded 3943.8 mm rainfall till the end of the monsoon season with 33 per cent more rainfall than the average.

The southwest monsoon arrived in Goa late on June 11 this year, but the state witnessed six spells of ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ on June 17, July 3, July 18, August 4, August 11 and August 16 with 137.2 mm, 117.1 mm, 92.6 mm, 117 mm, 129.5 mm and 96 mm of rain in 24 hours, respectively. The North Goa district received 3697 mm rainfall till September 7 which is 10.98 percent more as compared to South Goa district of 3331 mm.

In north, Pernem recorded highest seasonal total rainfall of 4310 mm followed by Sankhali – 3901.5mm, Valpoi -3858.9 mm, Old Goa – 3673.9 mm, Panaji – 3246 mm and Mapusa – 3079.1 mm.

In South, Quepem received highest rainfall of 3875.2 mm, Ponda – 3662.3 mm followed by Canacona – 3562 mm, Margao – 3000.2 mm, Dabolim – 2954.3 mm, and Mormugao 2978.6 mm.