Margao municipal workers ‘burn’ plastic waste

Margao: Margao municipal workers, on Monday, were found burning plastic waste in the open in the heart of Margao much to the dismay of residents, and in complete violation of plastic waste management rules.

At least three MMC workers were spotted at the SGPDA market, fearlessly burning the plastic waste generated from the demolition of shanties. The thick smoke was seen spreading far and wide with an ‘unbearable smell.’

“What to do?. A lot of plastic waste has generated from demolished huts,” said a worker.

Plastic waste is also seen strewn at many a places in the MMC jurisdiction. Residents alleged that plastic waste is not regularly collected by the MMC since the baling machines are out of order, and added that the MMC is facing plastic waste disposal problem.

It may be pertinent to note that the SGPDA member secretary Vertika Dagur had issued a notice to the MMC chief officer during the last week to clear the heaps of plastic waste on the SGPDA land, near Sulabh toilet immediately, or else the NOC given to the civic body to dump its plastic waste for baling purpose will be withdrawn.

The MMC failed to maintain the baling machines installed at the SGPDA site, and thus they stopped functioning.