Margao municipal workers ‘burn’ plastic waste

By
NT Desk
-
0
18

Margao: Margao municipal workers, on Monday, were found burning plastic waste in the open in the heart of Margao  much to the dismay of  residents, and in complete violation of  plastic waste management rules.

At least three MMC workers were spotted at the  SGPDA market, fearlessly  burning the plastic waste generated from the demolition of shanties. The thick smoke was seen  spreading  far and wide with an ‘unbearable smell.’

“What to do?. A lot of  plastic waste has generated from demolished huts,” said a worker. 

Plastic waste is also seen strewn at many a places in the MMC jurisdiction.  Residents alleged that plastic waste  is not regularly collected by the MMC since the baling machines are out of order, and added that the MMC is facing plastic waste disposal problem.

It may be pertinent to note that the SGPDA member secretary Vertika Dagur had  issued a notice to the MMC chief officer during the last week  to clear  the  heaps of plastic waste on the  SGPDA land, near Sulabh toilet immediately, or else the NOC given to the civic body to dump its  plastic waste for baling purpose will be withdrawn.

The MMC failed to maintain the baling machines installed at the SGPDA site, and thus they stopped functioning.   

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR