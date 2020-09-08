Mapusa records 32 new COVID cases

Mapusa: Mapusa saw 32 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while Colvale health centre recorded 19 cases followed by Siolim with 13 new cases. Aldona primary health centre recorded eight new cases and eleven new COVID-19 cases were detected in Pernem taluka.

According to information, Khorlim reported nine cases followed by Karaswada with six cases. Four cases each were reported at Feira Alta and Duler. Two cases each at Dangui Colony and Peddem. One case each was detected at Ansabhat, Shetye Waddo, Housing Board and Dattawadi.

Under Colvale health centre, 19 new Covid cases were detected with Tivim reporting seven cases which included five members of family, Colvale reported five cases which again included four members of a family. Similarly Revora reported five cases which also included four family members and one case each at Nadora and Sirsaim.

Under Siolim health centre, 13 new cases were reported on Monday wherein eight cases are reported in Siolim which includes six members of a family and five cases at Canca which included one staff attached to Chief Minister’s office testing positive for COVID-19 at Canca.

Under Aldona health centre, eight cases were reported wherein three cases were reported at Aldona, two cases each at Bastora and Nachinola and one at Moira.

According to information, of 11 new cases in Pernem, three cases were detected at Agarwada, two each at Pernem and Tuem, one each at Keri, Mopa, Morjim and Dhargal.