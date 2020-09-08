Make South Goa District Hospital fully operational in 15 days: Congress

Margao: Goa Pradesh Congress Party (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar, on Monday, issued a15-day ultimatum to the state BJP government to make the South Goa District Hospital fully operational, and utilise all the floors of the hospital for the health care of patients, failing which morchas and agitations will be organised in the state in protest.

“This is our last and final 15-day ultimatum to the BJP government. The COVID hospitals are full, and there is hardly any space for more patients at the time when such services are really required. The Congress party is loud and clear that it will not allow the government to set up any private activity in the South Goa District Hospital complex, the process for which was initiated by then Congress chief minister Digambar Kamat with a vision to provide affordable health care to the people of Goa,” Chodankar said.