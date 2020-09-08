Licence renewal: bar owners seek exemption from ‘police clearance’

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Bar owners in the state are seeking exemption from clearance from the police authorities every time they renew their licence annually.

According to All Goa Bar and Restaurant Owner Association (AGBROA), obtaining a police clearance is time-consuming and waste of human resources as it requires regular follow-up by a staff despite which the clearance does not come through easily.

Although bars are allowed to conduct their business and given six months’ time to get the police clearance because of the delay, the constant follow-up is tedious because the police remain very busy, claimed AGBROA.

The association is also seeking an increase in bar closing timings that is presently 11 pm, by at least an hour if not longer.

Michael Carrasco, president of AGBROA said that “times are changing. Customers are coming in late at 10 pm. We are seeking an increase in closing time to 12 pm. Bar and restaurant owners who want to keep their establishments open after 12 pm can be charged a special fee for the extra timing on lines of similar late timing fees for discos and pubs in the state.”

Bar and restaurant timings (for serving liquor) in the state is 11 am to 11 pm.

Carrasco said that local bars and restaurants have several unresolved issues for which the AGBROA is in the process of submitting another memorandum to the excise commissioner. In August, the association had submitted a memorandum asking for exemption in excise duty during the months when bars and restaurants were closed due to the lockdown, along with other demands.

“The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has orally assured us of resolving our problems,” he said.

Bars in the state were only allowed to resume services from September 2, after being closed for nearly five months due to the coronavirus pandemic while, restaurants resumed operations from July 2.

Carrasco said that bar business is dull during the first six days of reopening as customers are less.

“People are afraid of entering bars and restaurants,” he said.

He added that small bars have opened but the restaurants are yet to be opened properly due to the absence of workers.

“Restaurant owners have asked their workers to come back. By September 15, they expect workers to return as the state borders are open, and there is no restriction on people’s movement,” he said.