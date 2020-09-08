IMD issues thunderstorm warning

Panaji: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monay, issued warning of possible thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense rain spells at isolated places in Goa till September 11.

According to a weather bulletin, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places on September 8. Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on September 9, 10 and 11 due to formation of low pressure area over east central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast.

The weather department has also cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea due to brewing of low pressure area over east central and south east Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.

“Due to formation of low pressure area over south east and adjoining east central Arabian Sea, squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 km/hour likely to prevail over east-central Arabian sea on September 6, 7 and 8,” the bulletin reads.

The weather department has forecast that sea will be rough near shore, and the low-lying areas (Mormugao, Panaji and Vasco) may experience surges (gushing of sea water into these areas) intermittently during 11:30 am of September 7 to 11:30 am of September 9 due to the effect of high period (18-23 sec) swell waves, having 1.7-2.3m height.

The IMD has advised the boat operators to avoid plying the vessels very near to the coast during this period as the coastal regions will experience its effect more, however, “the effects of these events in the open ocean is likely to be minimal.”