HC acquits accused in alleged sexual assault on minor

Panaji: Allowing an appeal of appellant (accused) from Tiswadi, the High Court of Bombay at Goa has acquitted the accused in a case related to sexual assault.

The appeal was directed against the judgment and order dated August 10, 2017 in special case made by the Children’s Court, the state of Goa convicting and sentencing the appellant, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a term of 10 years and he was directed to pay fine of Rs 2,00,000, in default, to undergo simple imprisonment for 2 years for the offence punishable under Section 8(2) of the Goa Children’s Act, 2003, under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and under Section 377 of IPC.

The case of the prosecution was that on October 31, 2015 in the jungle area at Chorao, Tiswadi, the appellant (accused) had ‘carnal intercourse against the order of nature’ with a minor victim boy who was then aged 12 years and five months.

The High Court observed that it cannot be said that the prosecution has succeeded in proving its case beyond the reasonable doubt.

Accordingly, the impugned judgment and order is liable to be set aside and the accused is liable to be set at liberty forthwith, if he is not required in connection with any other matter.