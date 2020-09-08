GFP threatens to move court if govt fails to ‘use’ two top floors of South Goa District Hospital

By
NT Desk
-
0
19

Margao: Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief and Fatorda legislator Vijai Sardesai, on  Monday, threatened to approach the court of law if the  BJP government in Goa  does not  utilise  the two top floors of the new South  Goa District  Hospital for COVID-19 patients at the earliest.

Opposition leaders are constantly demanding with the government to make use of the two top floors of the South  Goa District Hospital for  COVID patients as the cases are on the rise, and the present  COVID hospitals are full.

There are allegations that ‘these two  floors are not used in the  COVID battle as  the government intends to allow setting up of a private college there.’

Addressing the media in Margao, on the occasion of  handing over financial assistance to the three  rickshaw owners, whose  three wheelers were burnt during the last week,  Sardesai said, “There are no beds in  COVID hospitals in  Goa. Patients are kept in  hospitals on influence. The government is dragging its feet in utilising the ready two top floors of the new South Goa District Hospital even in this critical situation.”

“If the government and the Health Minister  think of privatising these two floors of  South Goa District Hospital, the GFP will be compelled to approach the  court of law,”  Sardesai threatened. He said that the GFP and the Margao Municipality are serious on the issue and would  fight in the court.

He further said that COVID-19 virus has  created a frightful situation across the state.

“Fatorda  constituency areas have surpassed Margao, which had highest number of COVID cases in South Goa, making it a hotspot. If the government is  not utilising the  hospital for Goans in these needy times, then we have to knock the door of  judiciary,” he added. 

Sardesai demanded with the government to make alternative arrangement  for COVID patients at the Ravindra Bhavan by putting beds there.

Commenting on the increasing crimes in the state of Goa, he said that the police transfers are effected based on political interference and as such  detection of crimes hampers.

