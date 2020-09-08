GFP threatens to move court if govt fails to ‘use’ two top floors of South Goa District Hospital

Margao: Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief and Fatorda legislator Vijai Sardesai, on Monday, threatened to approach the court of law if the BJP government in Goa does not utilise the two top floors of the new South Goa District Hospital for COVID-19 patients at the earliest.

Opposition leaders are constantly demanding with the government to make use of the two top floors of the South Goa District Hospital for COVID patients as the cases are on the rise, and the present COVID hospitals are full.

There are allegations that ‘these two floors are not used in the COVID battle as the government intends to allow setting up of a private college there.’

Addressing the media in Margao, on the occasion of handing over financial assistance to the three rickshaw owners, whose three wheelers were burnt during the last week, Sardesai said, “There are no beds in COVID hospitals in Goa. Patients are kept in hospitals on influence. The government is dragging its feet in utilising the ready two top floors of the new South Goa District Hospital even in this critical situation.”

“If the government and the Health Minister think of privatising these two floors of South Goa District Hospital, the GFP will be compelled to approach the court of law,” Sardesai threatened. He said that the GFP and the Margao Municipality are serious on the issue and would fight in the court.

He further said that COVID-19 virus has created a frightful situation across the state.

“Fatorda constituency areas have surpassed Margao, which had highest number of COVID cases in South Goa, making it a hotspot. If the government is not utilising the hospital for Goans in these needy times, then we have to knock the door of judiciary,” he added.

Sardesai demanded with the government to make alternative arrangement for COVID patients at the Ravindra Bhavan by putting beds there.

Commenting on the increasing crimes in the state of Goa, he said that the police transfers are effected based on political interference and as such detection of crimes hampers.