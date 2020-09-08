Deadly Tuesday: Goa sees 11 more COVID fatalities

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state on Tuesday recorded the highest-ever single-day COVID deaths, as 11 fatalities linked to the deadly virus were reported in the last 24 hours.

The 11 new fatalities took the COVID death count to 256 in Goa.

The previous highest single-day COVID fatalities were reported on September 2 when the virus claimed the lives of 10 people.

According to the mortality bulletin issued by the Goa Medical College and Hospital, a majority of the patients had developed bilateral pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome; the most common pre-existing co-morbid illnesses among them were diabetes mellitus and hypertension.

The bulletin said that a 47-year-old woman from Bicholim, who passed away, was suffering from ‘inhaled corticosteroids’.

A 70-year-old man from Vasco, who had co-morbidity conditions like uncontrolled diabetes mellitus and hypertension, also passed away.

The fatalities also include a 60-year-old man from Chimbel, who was suffering from diabetes mellitus and nephropathy; a 49-year-old man from Chodan in Tiswadi taluka, who had diabetes mellitus and hypertension; a 56-year-old woman from Ponda, who was suffering from bronchial asthma and a 67-year-old man from Pernem, who did not have any co-morbid condition. However, he had developed COVID pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A 65-year-old man from Quepem, who had illnesses like diabetes mellitus, hypertension, ischemic heart disease and old pulmonary tuberculosis, also died.

A 53-year-old man from Margao also passed away. The man did not have any co-morbid condition. However, he had developed bilateral COVID pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A 60-year-old man from Panaji, who was suffering from diabetes mellitus, hypertension, ‘cerebrovascular accident’ and chronic kidney disease, passed away.

A 63-year-old man from San Jose de Areal also expired. He had co-morbid conditions like cerebrovascular accident, old myocardial infarction and diabetes mellitus.

A 45-year-old woman from Salcete was brought dead to the hospital. She tested positive for the virus postmortem.

Four of the patients died within 24 hours of their hospitalisation.