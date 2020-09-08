COVID facility in S Goa district hospital may start on Sept 11

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday said the government is aiming at operationalising by September 11 the new South Goa District Hospital in Margao as a COVID Hospital with 250-bed capacity for treating people with mild coronavirus symptoms.

As the existing COVID facilities are running at full capacity amidst the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, the government on Monday decided to designate the south Goa hospital as one more COVID Hospital.

Critical COVID patients will continue to receive treatment in the dedicated COVID wards at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, Rane said, adding that moderate COVID cases will continue to be treated at the Margao-based COVID Hospital (ESI Hospital).

Patients with mild COVID symptoms will be treated at the South Goa District Hospital and the

sub-district hospital in Ponda, he said.

“We aim to operationalise the SGDH as a COVID Hospital by Friday with 250 beds,” Rane posted on Twitter after chairing a meeting with top officers of the health department including health secretary Nila Mohanan and GMC dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar.

Multitasking staff will be deployed for patient handling at the South Goa hospital; two ambulances will be pressed into service for moving critical patients to the ESI Hospital or the GMC, as and when required.

The minister said the GMC and the health services directorate will have an integrated team comprising medical officers, expert doctors and nurses. The team will be deployed at the SGDH.

Final-year nursing students will be deployed at non-COVID healthcare centres to release experienced nurses for duties at the COVID Hospital.

Final-year MBBS students will be deployed as ‘residents’, following the direction of the Medical Council of India.

In view of the bed shortage, all non-elective surgeries will be put on hold and Hospicio will be reverted as a district hospital.

Emergency services and ST elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI or heart attack) care programme, which is aimed at taking care of cases of critical cardiac emergencies, will continue its operations, the minister explained.