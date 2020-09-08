‘Clarify stand on Nayak panel report on MOI’

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Opposition leader Digambar Kamat on Tuesday asked the state government to make its stand clear on the report submitted by the Bhaskar Nayak committee on medium of instruction.

“@goacm constitutes committee of academicians under a politician to frame policy on higher education, will @GovtofGoa now make its stand clear on the report of Prof. Bhaskar Nayak committee on medium of instruction? (sic),” Kamat posted on his official Twitter handle account.

It is pertinent to note that the Nayak committee had presented the said report to education secretary Nila Mohanan on January 24, 2019. Subsequently, it was submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office for further action. The government is yet to accept or reject the said report.