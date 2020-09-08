2 tourists held over road rage at Bastora

Mapusa: Two tourists allegedly involved in a road rage incident at Tar, Bastora on Sunday evening have been arrested by Mapusa police.

According to Mapusa police, on Sunday at 5 pm at Tar, Bastora when the tourists were proceeding towards Karaswada in a four-wheeler they were involved in a road rage incident with two persons travelling on a bike.

In the first case, Rajat Mhapsekar, aged 26 years from Parra had lodged a complaint that Masin Sayyed and Sahel Makandar both natives of Sangli traveling in a four-wheeler bearing registration no MH-09-CL-9200 over the issue of road rage abused him with filthy words, assaulted with slaps, kicks, helmet causing him injuries. He also claimed that his fiancée was also injured.

In this connection, an offence under sections 504, 323, 325 read with 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered and both accused were arrested. PSI Anil Polekar is further investigating the case.

A counter complaint was lodged by Sahel Makandar, a native of Sangli stating that Rajat Mhapsekar and Pranali Naik, occupants of motorcycle bearing no GA03-AL-6464 wrongfully restrained him and his relative while they were traveling in a four-wheeler by parking their bike across the road. The complainant further stated that the accused abused them with filthy words and assaulted him with helmet causing bodily injuries.

Mapusa police have registered a counter complaint and an offence under sections 341, 504, 324 read with Indian Penal Code was registered against the two accused. ASI S S Shetye is further investigating the case.