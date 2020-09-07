Several stabbed in UK’s Birmingham city

London: UK police said a murder inquiry has been launched on Sunday after one man was killed and seven people injured in multiple stabbings overnight in the city of Birmingham. According to reports, West Midlands Police believe the victims were picked at random and do not believe the incident was terror or gang related.

While a man and a woman are battling serious injuries, the injuries of five others are not thought to be life-threatening, the force said.

A hunt has been initiated for a male suspect, who is believed to have gone on a stabbing spree, starting at Constitution Hill in Birmingham.

“The events during the early hours of this morning are tragic, shocking and understandably frightening,” said Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, responsible for policing in Birmingham.

“Please be assured that we are doing absolutely everything we can to find whoever was responsible and try to understand what exactly happened. We have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents,” he said, calling on the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.

The force is also calling for anyone with CCTV or mobile footage to contact the police. The police believe the incidents, which took place between 12.30 am and 2.20 am local time, are linked and are following a number of lines of enquiry. An increased uniformed and armed response has been put in place across the city.

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson, said: “Last night’s events are truly terrible and have shocked the people of Birmingham, the West Midlands and the country.

“My first thoughts are with the victims and their families at this time. I have every faith in West Midlands Police who are working extremely quickly on this investigation.”

Earlier, the police had declared a “major incident” as cordons were put up and an investigation was launched following reports of the stabbings. A major incident describes any situation involving serious harm or a security risk to the public and covers special arrangements for all of the emergency services to work together.

West Midlands Police said they are uncertain as to the motive behind the stabbings and are working to establish the details after they were called to reports of one stabbing just after midnight in the city centre.

Officers have set up a cordon at the junction of Hurst Street, a popular nightlife area in the city centre referred to as the Gay Village, and Bromsgrove Street. Emergency services attended and some of the injured people were rushed to local hospitals. A heavy police presence remains in the area as officers urged people to remain calm and stay away from the area as cordons remain in place.

Many people had been seated at outdoor tables eating and drinking on Saturday evening just before the incident. The streets in the area had already been closed to traffic due to coronavirus restrictions. Witnesses reported disturbing scenes of injuries caused by the attack.

A club promoter in the Arcadian Centre in the area, said she was having drinks with colleagues after finishing her shift when a number of fights started breaking out, including a “group on group” brawl that didn’t appear to be sparked by something “petty”.

She told reporters that racial slurs were being shouted and there were chaotic scenes as club bouncers tried to break up the fight.