Kangana Ranaut gets Y-plus security

New Delhi/Mumbai/Shimla: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security and will be protected by about 10 armed commandos, the Union home ministry announced on Monday, propelling the actress to the centre of a heated political row with Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena and its coalition partners criticising the BJP-led Centre for the decision. Ranaut, who had said she feared Mumbai police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and declared that no one could crush a patriot.

The decision to provide 24X7 security comes two days before Ranaut, who is in her home state Himachal Pradesh, plans to visit Mumbai on September 9. Her comments, including on drug use in the section of the film industry, led to a bitter row with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, and many more joining in with their views.

She is the first Bollywood actor who will be guarded by CRPF commandos, an official privy to the development said. It is immediately not known whether she will have to pay the government for the security.

Y-plus category central cover entails the deployment of about 10 armed commandos who will work in shifts around the clock, an official explained.

Describing the “Queen” star as a daughter of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur issued a video statement welcoming the decision.

Ranaut, a national award winning actress often in the headlines for her provocative comments, went on Twitter to express gratitude for the security being provided to her. “This shows that no one can crush a patriot in the country. I am thankful to Home Minister Amit Shah,” she said.

“Had he (Amit Shah) wanted, he would have told me to visit Mumbai later but he respected India’s daughter and acknowledged my self-respect. Jai Hind,” Ranaut added. In Mumbai, a political storm raged.

The actress took to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials at her office premises here and alleged that they may demolish the property on Tuesday.

“They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors,” she tweeted.