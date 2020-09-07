Centre proposes full refund on airline tickets booked during lockdown

New Delhi: The Centre has proposed that a full refund should be given by the airlines within 15 days for tickets booked during the lockdown, and if any airline is in financial distress then a credit shell should be provided up to March 31, 2021 on any route of passengers choice. The full refund has been proposed for tickets booked during the lockdown on domestic, international and foreign airlines.

In an affidavit in the Supreme Court, O K Gupta, Director, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said for the domestic airlines if the tickets were booked directly with the airline or through an agent, during the first lockdown period, – March 25 – April 14 – for the journeys to be undertaken in both first and second lockdown period, March 25 – May 3 – in all such cases, full refund shall be given by the airlines immediately.

“For all other cases, the airlines shall make all endeavours to refund the collected amount to the passenger within 15 days. If on account of financial distress, if the airlines are not able to do so

they shall provide a credit shell equal to the amount of fare collected. This credit shell shall be issued in the name of the passenger who has booked the ticket. The passenger shall be able to consume the credit shell up to March 31, 2021 on any route of his choice”, said the affidavit.

The Centre said there shall be an incentive mechanism to compensate the passenger if there is a delay in consuming the credit shell – from the date of cancellation up to June 30, 2020, the value of credit shell shall be enhanced by 0.5 per cent of the face value (the amount of fare collected) for every month or part thereof between the date of cancellation and 30th June, 2020.