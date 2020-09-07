‘Wouldn’t say we have overcome the pandemic hurdle but things are improving’

Goa is home to several residents from several states who have blended effortlessly with the local environment and cannot think of living anywhere else. Here businessman Rajkamal Singh Rajpurohit, Pilerne, talks of his journey from 1992 to now, his trajectory from an aspiring entrepreneur to an established businessman. Purohit is the founder of three units, all located in Pilerne industrial estate. He started Rajasthan Marble Tiles in 1992, followed by the second unit Sharda Stone Industries in 2002 and the third Majestic Metal in 2004.

Name: Rajkamal Singh Rajpurohit,

Name of company: Rajasthan Marble Tiles

Product: Marble and Granite Tiles and Kitchen trolley.

Why did you opt to start a business in Goa?

Originally I was supposed to go to Indonesia for a job but due to some reasons that plan was cancelled and I had to settle somewhere now. It was my sister who asked me to come to Goa in search of business opportunities as she was already working as a bank manager in the state and had a decent idea about the place. On her call, I came and explored the market, the competitors and the people as part of business orientation and concluded that my expertise has huge potential. Also during the visit I was pleased by the hospitality of Goans and felt welcomed. It was due to both the unexplored market and the local environment which led me to opt for this state for my business. I came to Goa in 1992.

Your toughest task in setting up the business?

It was after 2002 when I wanted to start something new which would help to establish my name and a brand of my own in Goa. This wasn’t possible with my existing business as it was not a manufacturing plant. So I had an idea of setting up a SS kitchen trolley unit as it would be complimentary to my business of marble and granite. Setting up Majestic Metal was the toughest task for me. I visited Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan to learn the process of manufacturing then I had to set up the various heavy-duty machines required and train my staff for the same. To create awareness about my product I invested heavily in advertisements. I put up hoardings in all the major cities of Goa, ran ads on local TV channels, published ads in newspapers, sponsored various sports and cultural events, recruited local residents as salespersons for door-to-door sales and various other things. The entire process of learning the product, investing in heavy machines, training staff, running advertisements and arranging the huge finance was the toughest task in setting up my business.

Have you achieved all your goals? If not what remains to be done?

No, I haven’t achieved all my goals because I always have new goals to achieve. I believe a person should never stick to one path and explore all the fields of business as well as even life. Once a level of mastery is achieved in a particular thing one should aim for another thing to master. With this principle in mind I first set up a marble and granite trading firm followed by a second firm Sharda Stone Industries of the same product whose ownership I passed onto my wife Saraswati Rajpurohit and then a kitchen trolley manufacturing unit.

Due to the pandemic I realized that I couldn’t help the public with my existing products. So I have decided to set up a new business in essential commodities like spices packaging, kitchen groceries unit which will be helpful and appeal to all the sections of the society keeping in mind that this new business should facilitate my existing businesses too.

Your best business moment.

My best business moment would be in 2002 when I set up my second firm. I set it up in the same location as my first unit Rajasthan Marble Tiles, in Pilerne estate. Many people called it a stupid decision to set up a new firm of the same product and that too at the same location. But I had a reason to do so. I perceived my product from a consumer point of view; a customer is satisfied better after visiting several shops looking for the same product since they seek to ultimately find a shop where they get the best price without a compromise in quality. So by setting up a second firm of the same product, I increased the probability of gaining the customer by 50 per cent. This decision of mine proved to be a huge success. I was able to gain more customers of the same product and looking at my success several existing firms set up second units of their products in the area which shows that my decision was right.

Most difficult period. How did you overcome it?

One of the most difficult periods would be the current period of COVID-19. Not only me but almost all businesses are facing challenges due to less demand for products. The sudden hit from the pandemic has caused many firms to shrink and I am grateful enough to the almighty that during this period I am able to run my businesses even if it means just covering the costs.

The fact that I can feed my family, pay my staff without any cuts, and even distribute essentials to the needy without any profit intentions is enough for me, for now. I wouldn’t say we have overcome this hurdle but things are improving. We are in a better state now than we were at the beginning of the lockdown and hopefully soon things return to the normal state.

How did you settle down and merge into the Goan lifestyle?

When I was new to Goa and came here in the early ’90s I was introduced to the basics of Goan lifestyle by a person I’ll be forever grateful to, JMD Almeida, the former managing director of Goa Industrial Development Corporation. He lent me his private land free of cost from where I started my initial business operations. You could say that what I am today is because he helped me at the beginning of my career without any seeking anything in return. He was the one who introduced me to the Goan lifestyle and among the first of the many Goans to accept me wholeheartedly. It has been 28 years now since I first settled in Goa and since then I’ve been continuously building new bonds with locals. The people of Goa have always accepted me and never made me feel like an outsider, I think mainly this was because I always carried out my business ethically without any ill intentions and my customers could see it. At times I offered my products at a no-profit price for religious purposes irrespective of the faiths. I always carried out my businesses ethically and in a friendly manner due to which I could create bonds that helped me to connect with the multi religions, culture and the people of Goa.

Customs or festivals that appeal to you.

Goa is a place of many religions where people are free to practice their faiths. The freedom of practicing any religion in the state is something I truly appreciate. Since we’ve come to Goa we’ve have been introduced to many new festivals and customs some of which I have attended, like Shigmo, Vasco Saptha, the Feast of St. Francis Xavier, and Three Kings Feast and Narkasur (if it counts as a custom). Also one festival that I have started celebrating is the Ganesh Chaturthi since I’ve come here.

State one aspect of Goa which has changed for better or worse?

When I had come here there were several government policies, ease of starting businesses and concessions for new and existing units which have only decreased since then instead of increasing. A little boost from the state government in terms of business friendly policies would make it easy to set up new businesses and increase the inflow of people from other states as Goa is centred on the tourism industry and other industries facilitating it.

What changes would you like to see in the business as well as the social environment?

First and foremost, looking at the present tensions with our neighboring countries I would like to appeal to the public to encourage products made in India, on our soil, by Indian manufacturers. Also, a specific request to people is to purchase more natural products and not artificial products like vitrified tiles and plastic/resin flooring which may seem like a cheap alternative but the manufacturing process is harmful and not eco friendly. And the advice I would like to give to new businesses is to carry out their operations ethically without cheating the customer.

If not a businessman, what would you have chosen as a profession? Why?

I would have got my job in Indonesia where I’m sure I’d be working in a job till now. I am glad that my plan was canceled somehow which seemed unfortunate to me back then but when I look at the position I am right now, it is much better than what would have been Indonesia. Someone has rightly said, “Whatever happens, happens for a reason”

Your definition of susegado.

My definition of susegado is similar to that is widely known; laid back nature and relaxed. I think this term very well describes the life of Goan people, very relaxed and hassle-free unlike what I have seen in other states where people are always in a rush and their life, in general, is very hectic.