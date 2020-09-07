Vedanta plans to expand grassroots football across the country

After the massive success of the Sesa Football Academy in Goa, Vedanta aims to expand the reach of grassroots football development program to Odisha and other states. The company recently launched the Zinc Football Academy at Zawar, Rajasthan. Annanya Agarwal, president, Vedanta Sports announced the group’s vision of positive transformation in sports through quality grassroots training programs across the country, at FICCI Frames- Leap 2020.

Addressing FICCI’s virtual event on Transformation through Sports Education, Agarwal said, “We are extremely happy with the huge success of our grassroots football development models at Goa and Rajasthan. We aim to continue this journey towards development of sports and contribute towards the larger goal of transforming sports in the country. Our robust community engagement plan through sports initiatives reaches out to all sections of society. Vedanta Women’s League is a one of its kind platform launched at Goa, and we also have plans to expand it further at a national level.”

Vedanta’s Sesa Football Academy (SFA), Sankhali, was started in 1999, for the holistic development of the local youths through football. Since inception, SFA has trained around 200 footballers and has made tremendous impact on the football fraternity in Goa as well as across India. The graduates from SFA are serving in the national teams, Indian Super League (ISL), I-League clubs of India and Goan clubs. Seven players have earned the national team cap and several players played the elite ISL.