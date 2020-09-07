Leash on cooperative banks

RBI’s revised guidelines for priority sector loans is tightened further the regulation for cooperative banks, finds out Shoma Patnaik

Urban cooperative banks in future will have to bypass lucrative segments of business due to restricted areas of lending imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the revised priority sector advances guidelines.

Under the guidelines issued on September 4, cooperative banks will have to lend more under priority sector loans from the current year onwards. The new targets for cooperative banks under priority sector loans is 45 per cent in 2020-21, followed by 50 per cent in 2021-22, 60 per cent in 2022-23 and further 75 per cent in 2023-24. The priority sector lending target for cooperative banks as of now is 40 per cent.

RBI as per the guidelines raised the priority sector lending targets significantly for cooperative banks, small finance banks (SFB) and regional rural banks (RRB), while retaining the target of 40 per cent for commercial banks and foreign banks (with branches less than 20).

The revision assumes significance in the wake of the scam in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) wherein scores of depositors lost their money and similar scams in the cooperative sector. Following the scam the government in June 2020, brought all cooperative banks in the country under RBI supervision. There are 1,482 urban cooperative banks in India and 58 multi-state cooperative banks with total deposits of Rs 4.85 lakh crore

Coming to the revised guidelines for priority sector lending, it is with immediate effect. The guidelines aim to harmonise various lending instructions issued to banks and align them with the emerging national priorities with sharper focus on inclusive development.

“Revised PSL guidelines will enable better credit penetration to credit deficient areas; increase the lending to small and marginal farmers and weaker sections; boost credit to renewable energy, and health infrastructure,” said RBI.

The guidelines say that, bank finance to start-ups (up to Rs 50 crore), loans to farmers for installation of solar power plants for solarisation of grid connected agriculture pumps and loans for setting up compressed bio- gas plants have been included as fresh categories eligible for finance under priority sector.

In all the RBI has created seven categories of loans classified under priority sector advances. Loans to agriculture, MSMEs, export credit, education, housing social infrastructure and renewable energy are included are categorized as priority sector. The new classification assigns higher targets for lending to small and marginal farmers and weaker sections, Farmers Producers Organisations, among others.

The RBI will be monitoring the compliance of priority sector loans on a quarterly basis. For Goan cooperative banks the regional office of the RBI will be the monitoring authority. Banks having a shortfall in lending to priority sector have to contribute the allocated amounts to the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) established with NABARD.

The Priority Sector Lending (PSL) guidelines for banks were last reviewed in April 2015 for commercial banks and May 2018 for cooperative banks.

Incidentally banks in Goa have a comparatively high priority sector lending with both north and south districts included among the list of districts with high compliance, according to the RBI.