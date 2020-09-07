Groundnuts cultivation in Goa needs boost

Many have turned towards agriculture in the state during pandemic times, however, unfortunate hardly has anyone gone for groundnuts cultivation. Groundnut cultivation in the state has remained more or less stagnant over the years.

In the past groundnuts were commonly cultivated in several villages but now the area under cultivation is steadily decreasing as farmers are giving up the crop. Cultivation of groundnut requires hard work and there is also the problem of damage to the crop due to attack from wild animals.

According to the information available from the sources, during the last couple of years the production of groundnuts is decreasing in the state. Farmers said that, cultivation of groundnuts needs more of hard work as generally two to three ploughings have to be followed by two harrowings to bring the soil to a fine tilth. The deep ploughing is advantageous in rainfed areas because of better retention of moisture and improvement in soil porosity. Only after the field is ploughed properly is the seed sown. Moreover labourers are required to remove weed as weeds cause maximum damage to the crop.

In fact improper weed control is critical constraint affecting groundnut yields. Farmers said that, it is difficult to get labourers as they are costly. Moreover even after doing all the hard work there is no guarantee that the yield will be good yield as wildlife such as peacock and wild boars cause damage to the groundnut crop.

A farmer said that we have almost stooped the groundnuts cultivation due to reasons like hard work, high labour cost and damage from wildlife. “The state government will have to come out with an incentive scheme for exclusively groundnuts if it wants to boost cultivation,” said a farmer.

A shopkeeper who sells groundnuts said that most of his produce is from outside from places like Kholapur and Belagavi. Local production is on a small-scale and most Goan farmers use their production for removing oil for self-consumption.

Goa’s production of groundnuts in 2012-13 was 7469 tons, from estimated area under cultivation of 3108 hectares. In the year 2013-14 the production decreased 6590 tons while the estimated area under the groundnuts cultivation also decreased to 2591 hectares. Production came down further in 2014-15 to 4311 tons while the estimated area under cultivation also decreased to 2271 hectares during the year. In the year 2015-16, the production decreased 4035 tons while the estimated area under the groundnuts cultivation also decreased to 1898 hectares. The deceleration continued in 2016 -17, with production at 3972 tons and the estimated area under cultivation to 1689 hectares. Similarly 2017-18 also saw a decline in groundnut output at 3470 tons while the estimated area under cultivation was 1537 hectares, according to the information available from directorate of agriculture, Tonca.

It may be noted that some farmers are switching to vegetable cultivation, whereas earlier they cultivated groundnuts. Farmers said that, cultivation of vegetables like ladies fingers is easier as they have to put less hard work and also it is profitable.

A farmer said that earlier where we were cultivating groundnuts now 50 percent of our area is for cultivating ladies fingers as it takes less time to grow and is also profitable vis-a-vis groundnuts.

According to the information available from the sources, the rate of the groundnuts coming from outside the state is less compared to the local groundnuts. The current reality is that most of the groundnuts in the state comes from outside Goa as the production done by the farmers in the state is generally not on very large scale and it has deceased a lot.

A farmer said, “Earlier most of the people were at home and used to work in agricultural fields and their livelihood was dependent on the yield they get from the cultivated fields and so they used to cultivate almost all the fields they own, however now the manpower has decreased as most of the youth go for jobs these days and so they hardly get time to work in the fields.

He added, “Cultivation of groundnuts is a hard job, manpower is required and it has become difficult to get labourers to work in the field and if we get labourers then they charge high and after doing all these if wild animals eat our crop then the whole hard work and investment will go to waste. The new generation is also shying from the agricultural activities and so there is decrease in the cultivation of groundnuts.”

Groundnut is an important oilseed in India and demand is growing pan-India due to consumption of groundnut oil as well as peanuts used in snacks and as an accompaniment with liquor, etc. Groundnut oil is expensive compared with other cooking oils with the exception of til oil. All-India production of groundnut was 66 lakh ton in 2014-15 season.