Glenmark-Goa chips in with food essentials towards COVID support

Continuing with efforts to support the local community affected by the pandemic, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Colvale, organized a food donation drive as part of the company’s global Joy of Giving programme. Through the programme, Glenmark distributed food essentials such as wheat flour, pulses, jaggery and edible oil to over 1000 families in Colvale. Commenting on the efforts, Pareen Dashottar, vice president and site head, Goa, said, “Community outreach is an integral part of our operations, and has now become an even bigger priority for us during these difficult times. We are engaged on multiple fronts to identify vulnerable populations and those in need of support and will continue to work with state and village administration to make a difference to the local community.”

Welcoming the food aid, Nityanand Kandolkar, sarpanch, Colvale panchayat, said, “Glenmark has always found meaningful ways to support our villages and the outreach is yet another step in this direction.”

Over the last two months, Glenmark’s Goa plant supported the Karunalaya and Sant Gadge Maharaj Ashram old age homes in Pirna and Bicholim, the ASRO and Margaret Bosco Bal Sadan orphanages, and the underserved families in Guirim. The company also donated to the Chief Minister’s COVID Fund among other initiatives.