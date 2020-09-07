State to have one more COVID Hospital

Panaji: Factoring in the rising coronavirus positive cases and fatalities, the state government on Monday decided to designate the South Goa District Hospital in Margao as one more COVID Hospital.

The state has seen a total of 21,173 confirmed cases of the COVID pandemic, which has so far claimed 245 lives.

Announcing the decision on designating the new South Goa hospital as a COVID Hospital, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted, “In view of the rising cases of COVID in the state, our government has taken a decision to designate the new South Goa District Hospital as an additional Covid Hospital.”

“We stand committed for giving better treatment and medical facilities to the people of Goa,” Sawant tweeted late Monday evening.

Opposition parties and a section of the society had been demanding that the South Goa hospital be designated as a COVID Hospital.

The South Goa district hospital will be the third COVID Hospital in the state, which has been running two COVID hospitals – one at the ESI Hospital in Margao and second at the sub-district hospital in Ponda.

Moreover, four wards of the Bambolim-based Goa Medical College and Hospital have been operationalised to treat critical COVID patients.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the COVID Hospital in the South Goa District Hospital will be a 400-500-bedded facility.

He said the government has appointed Dr Sunanda Amonkar and Dr Rajesh Patil to manage COVID operations at the South Goa hospital along with medical superintendent Dr Deepa Correia.

Simultaneously, the GMC will continue managing and treating critical COVID patients, Rane added.