Nine more people lose COVID battle

Panaji: The state on Monday recorded nine more deaths linked to the deadly coronavirus, taking the COVID fatality tally to 245.

According to the mortality bulletin issued by the Goa Medical College and Hospital, all patients had developed bilateral pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome; the most common pre-existing co-morbid illnesses among them were diabetes mellitus and hypertension.

The bulletin said that a 55-year-old woman from Navelim, who passed away, did not have any co-morbid condition. However, she had developed COVID-19 pneumonia with pneumomediastinum.

An 83-year-old man from Siridao, who had co-morbidity conditions like diabetes mellitus, ischemic heart disease as well as hypertension, passed away.

The fatalities also include a 68-year-old man from Chimbel, who was suffering from hypertension, diabetes mellitus, pulmonary tuberculosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; a 66-year-old man from Merces, who had diabetes mellitus and hypertension; a 54-year-old man from Candola-Ponda, who was suffering from illnesses like obstructive sleep apnea, hypertension and Cor pulmonale; a 52-year-old man from Betki-Ponda, who only had hypertension and an 83-year-old man from Mapusa, who was suffering from diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hypothyroidism.

The remaining two fatalities are of a 49-year-old man from Ponda and a 46-year-old man Assagao. Although both the persons did not have any co-morbid condition, they had developed COVID-19 pneumonia.