588 more people fight off virus

Panaji: The state’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the 21,000-mark after 344 fresh cases of coronavirus were detected on Monday. The COVID death count mounted to 245 as nine more people lost the battle against the virus. For the second day, the number of recoveries surpassed the new COVID cases, as 588 patients fought off the infection in the last 24 hours.

With this surge in cases and recoveries, the confirmed cases of COVID in Goa currently stands at 21,173 of which 4,501 are active while 16,427 patients have defeated the COVID pandemic.

On Monday, around 359 asymptomatic COVID patients opted for home isolation on Wednesday; so far, a total of 7,680 patients have chosen to isolate themselves at home.

According to the directorate of health services, the 4,501 active cases include seven people who travelled to Goa from outside by road, rail

and air. A majority of the active COVID cases in Goa fall under the jurisdiction of three health centres – the urban health centre of Margao has 440 cases; the primary health centre of Ponda has 319 cases and the PHC of Porvorim has 278 cases.

The community health centres from where the cases are emerging are: Bicholim (100), Sankhali (256), Pernem (191), Valpoi (157), Curchorem (103) and Canacona (91).

The UHCs which have substantial number of active cases are: Mapusa (211), Vasco (220) and Panaji (216).

The COVID cases are also surfacing from the jurisdiction of PHCs at Aldona (112), Betki (122), Candolim (36), Cansarvanem (79), Colvale (141), Corlim (122), Chimbel (153), Siolim (127), Mayem (74), Balli (78), Cansaulim (95), Chinchinim (39), Cortalim (129), Curtorim (52), Loutolim (97), Marcaim (42), Quepem (81), Sanguem (66), Shiroda (100), Dharbandora (80), and Navelim (87).