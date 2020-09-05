India hopes to see peaceful resolution of decade-long Syrian conflict

New Delhi: India has conveyed to Syria that it hopes to see a comprehensive and peaceful resolution of the decade-long Syrian conflict through a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned dialogue, involving all parties.

This was conveyed by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in his talks with Syria’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Fayssal Mekdad held through video conferencing.

The virtual meeting on Thursday provided an opportunity to comprehensively review the bilateral relations and chart a road map for further cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Thanking Mekdad for his assessment on the evolving situation in Syria and the region, Muraleedharan reiterated India’s hope to see a comprehensive and peaceful resolution of the decade-long Syrian conflict, through a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned dialogue, involving all parties to the conflict that takes into account the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people while preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

Nine years of civil war in Syria has left thousands of people, including civilians, dead, according to human rights groups.

Mekdad thanked the Indian government for the timely gift of 10 metric tonne of medicines in July 2020 to help Syria in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as also for the generous provision of 1,000 scholarships to Syrians under the Study in India Programme, besides 90 slots under ITEC and 25 slots under ICCR General Scholarship Scheme given annually, the MEA said.

As many as 483 Syrians had benefited from an artificial limb fitment camp organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in Damascus in January 2020 in partnership with the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BVMSS), Jaipur, the statement said.

The Indian government has earlier provided US$ 12 million in humanitarian assistance to the Government of Syria since the conflict broke out in 2011.

Furthermore, India has set up a bio-tech park and an IT Centre and extended US$ 265 million in line of credit for projects in steel and power sectors, the MEA said.

The MoS for External Affairs, in turn, apprised Mekdad about the steps Indian government was taking to address both public health and socio-economic challenges posed by COVID-19.

There was also a brief discussion on the progress made by India in vaccine research and development, according to the MEA.

India-Syria relations have been historically warm and friendly, which have been nurtured through regular exchange of visits, the statement said.

Syria has been deeply appreciative of India’s unwavering support and continued developmental assistance during its crisis years, and has extended unconditional support to India’s candidatures for various multilateral and international organisations, it said.

Both sides agreed to continue close consultations and cooperation on issues of mutual interest both bilaterally and at multilateral and international fora.

No Question Hour during upcoming monsoon session of Bengal Assembly: Speaker

Kolkata: There will be no Question Hour during the upcoming two-day monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly due to “paucity of time and the COVID-19 situation”, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Friday.

The BJP has termed it a “double standard” of the Trinamool Congress, which had earlier called the decision to not have Question Hour during the upcoming Parliament session a “murder of democracy”.

Other major opposition parties in the state, the Congress and the CPI(M), however, said they will comment on the decision only after they are officially informed about it.

“We have decided that there will be no Question Hour during the two-day monsoon session, scheduled to begin on September 9, due to paucity of time and the COVID-19 situation.

“Having Question Hour will mean prolonging the session for which the MLAs will have to stay back for a longer period. We do not want that during this pandemic situation,” Banerjee said.

Senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan, also the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, said he will comment only after he is officially informed about it.

BJP Legislative Party leader Manoj Tigga said the decision reflects the “double standard of the TMC”.

“The TMC is demanding Question Hour during the upcoming Parliament session, scheduled to be held from September 14 to October 1, but it has decided not to include it in the Assembly proceedings in West Bengal. This is nothing but double standard of the party,” he said.

The speaker had earlier announced that the monsoon session of the Assembly will be held from September 9 in strict compliance with the ICMR’s guidelines and every person entering the premises during the period, including lawmakers, journalists and House staffers, will have to undergo COVID-19 tests.

The seating arrangement for the MLAs has been made in adherence to social distancing norms and no visitor will be allowed inside the House during the two-day session, he had said.

The state government had last week sent a proposal to the speaker to convene the monsoon session either from the first or the second week of September, sources said.

“As per the norms, there cannot be a gap of more than six months between two Assembly sessions. The previous session was adjourned sine die in March. So, the next session will have to be held by September,” a senior TMC leader said.

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly was adjourned sine die on March 17 when the budget session was curtailed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.