Meet outlines sterilisation, avoiding garbage dumping as key steps to tackle stray dog menace

Margao

The tourism department along with animal welfare group ‘Mission Rabies’ recently held a meeting to discuss the issue of the stray dog menace on the beaches of Goa and come up with an action plan to deal with it.

Ensuring designated feeding areas, prevention of dumping of garbage and food leftovers and increased dog sterilisation were impressed upon as steps that should be taken to address the issue of dog menace on Goa’s beaches.

A meeting called for by the director of tourism was held with representatives of the Mission Rabies and other officials as the issue of stray dogs on Goa’s beaches has been lingering for the past several years.

In addressing the issue, director of Mission Rabies Dr Murugan Appupillai said people’s behaviour

mattered a lot.

“People’s behaviour matters a lot in this issue because dog ecology is linked with human activities. People should practice not to disturb the dogs or threaten them and stay calm if they are approached by dogs. If anybody is bitten, they should wash the wound with water and go to the nearby health centre and take anti-rabies injection,”

he said.

He further said that it was not possible to remove the dogs from the beaches but dog sterilisation and garbage control were crucial. “Beaches are homes for some dogs, so it may not be possible to remove them but it could be possible to keep them at a limited number by undertaking dog sterilisation and habitat control. Throwing of garbage and food waste should also be controlled. Killing the animal is not a solution, not only due to the Animal Welfare Act but also because of their population density. The number of dogs killed are replaced by neighbouring dogs or by birth of an increased number of puppies,” said Dr Murugan.

Mission Rabies was asked to work out an action plan for the panchayats on creating awareness, dog feeding and sterilisation. The government of Goa has been working with Mission Rabies to eliminate rabies from Goa state and has urged anyone, who has seen a dog with signs of rabies including drooling saliva, behaving strangely, staggering gait or sudden aggression to people, to contact the Mission Rabies Hotline on 7744029586.

Anyone wishing to feed the dogs may contact the local animal welfare organisations in their area.