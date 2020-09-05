Margao jeweller murder case transferred to crime branch

NT NETWORK

Panaji/Margao

The Goa police department has transferred the Margao jeweller Swapnil Walke murder case to the crime branch for speedy probe. The order in this regard was issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Kumar Meena.

According to the police officials, a thorough probe will be conducted and all the angles are being looked into. Police had arrested two persons in the case Mustafa Shaikh and Omkar Patil while the search is on to track down other accused involved in the crime.

The accused are currently in police custody. The crime branch police are on the lookout for one more person in connection with the case. PI C L Patil is the

investigating officer.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Shaikh, the main accused in the murder of the 41-year-old jeweller, who had surrendered before the Margao police on Thursday afternoon and Omkar Patil, arrested by the crime branch, were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Margao and their 10-day remand has been obtained, the police informed.

The police prayed before the court that the remand of the two arrested accused was needed for conducting further investigation.

A police team on Friday visited the scene of offence and later along with the main accused Mustafa, also visited a spot behind a private hospital and recovered a sharp weapon that was discarded by the alleged accused after committing the murder of the jeweller Walke.

Police have attached the sharp weapon at the instance of the alleged accused. A dog squad was pressed into service and a forensic team inspected the scene of crime.

Shaikh and Patil were taken for medical examination at Hospicio hospital under police protection and brought back, informed the police.

Police have also recovered a SUV used by the alleged accused in the crime. The Bolero SUV was found parked near the jewellery shop of Swapnil Walke, police said. Police sources said that they were yet to recover a two-wheeler, believed to be used by the alleged accused in the crime.

Earlier, the police had recovered a country-made pistol along with a magazine, one empty cartridge, three live rounds and a knife cover. The postmortem report had revealed bullet injuries and other sharp injury marks on the body.