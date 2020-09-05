GFP for withdrawal of order on COVID awareness

NT NETWORK

Margao

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Friday demanded that the district collector, south Ajit Roy must intervene and call off the order issued by the Quepem mamlatdar directing trained personnel including teachers to conduct COVID related awareness in Quepem taluka panchayat areas. The GFP said that the gathering of thousands of people from four to five wards at a time at one place could result in spread of the virus.

“People of the state are aware of the Covid virus infection. There has been a lot of awareness created in the last six months through various means including social media. The order of the Quepem mamlatdar to have such COVID awareness programme by accumulating nearly 2000 people from four to five wards of one panchayat at a time, is not a right way to create awareness.

I therefore strongly demand that the district collector, south immediately calls off the order, issued by the Quepem mamlatdar” Prashant Naik, the general secretary of the GFP said while addressing the media in Margao.

According to Naik, the schedule fixed by the office of the Quepem mamlatdar Laxmikant Desai starts from September 7. People of ward number one to ward number four of VP Avedem are asked to gather at the Avedem panchayat hall and two trainers will guide the people on how to control the spread of the virus. The schedule is being prepared for entire Quepem

taluka.