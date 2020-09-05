3 auto rickshaws set ablaze in Margao

NT NETWORK

Margao

Fatorda police have arrested a person on Saturday for setting fire to three auto rickshaws parked in an open parking place near a chapel at Mungul, Margao. The incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday said

police.

Police sub inspector Paresh Ramnathker investigating the case said that name of the alleged accused is Babli Fernandes (55) a resident staying near Margao municipal garden. Police have registered the offence under Section 435 of IPC for mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage.

Hiralal Gaude head constable of Fatorda police station has lodged a complaint on behalf of state that on September 5 the alleged accused Babli Fernandes committed mischief by setting a blaze of three Bajaj auto rickshaws.

Police said that the auto rickshaws belonged to Khadarsha Makandar, Sharfuddin Shaik and Chandrakant Naik. The auto rickshaws according to police were parked in an open parking place outside their respective residences.

Police said that the alleged accused set three auto rickshaws on fire and caused them a loss of Rs 1,95,000

approximately.

According to police an inquiry was conducted into the fire accident initially and later the persons were called, interrogated and arrested later.

Police have conducted the panchanama of the scene and further investigation is in progress.