LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Governance By Surveillance

I wonder whether the government has no work to do. It is more interested in getting details of citizens, wasting so much money in diversionary tactics. There are so many pressing problems of the aam aadmi and the nation that need immediate attention. Aadhaar card, where all my biometric details are available, PAN card, KYC forms, election cards and Arogya Sethu app all seek your personal details. Why this duplication that puts my freedom and privacy into danger? Also, I fail to understand as to what my religion, caste, political beliefs and affiliations have to do in my health card? The government machinery has collated more than enough information about the citizens, who must be helped first before diktats from the Centre are acted upon. My water meter has stopped working and I just cannot contact anyone from the PWD.

JOHN ERIC GOMES, PORVORIM

Scary COVID Projections

RESEARCH and calculations by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have projected that if no cure or no vaccine is found until mid-2021 then the single-day spike of positive cases in India could reach over 1,93,000 by May 2021. It appears that MIT projection could come true considering the present single-day surge of positive cases in the country, which is 80,000 cases. in five months’ time, this figure could double, and by January 2021, the single-day spike of positive cases in India could increase to 1,60,000. It should be the endeavour of the central government to take the pandemic seriously. India has already seen over 66,000 fatalities so far. Considering this trend, it would be prudent to exercise extreme caution until a cure or a vaccine is found. Earlier, the World Health Organisation had predicted that cases in India would peak by the end of July, which have begun to in fact sustain and are increasing. Maximum preventive measures have to be exercised because corona virus is a deadly virus.

ELVIDIO MIRANDA, PANAJI

Dushyant Dave Silenced

THIS is with reference to the news reports about Supreme Court issuing clarification on Supreme Court Bar Association chief Dushyant Dave being muted in the farewell webinar of retired Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra on September 2, 2020. Dave has rightly expressed his anguish through a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India on his being muted, mentioning that he will not attend anymore SC event till his term as the SCBA chief ends in December 2020. Bar is an integral and permanent part of the judicial system; the episode should not only be regretted, but must be probed.

SUBHASH CHANDRA AGRAWAL, DELHI