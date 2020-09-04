Teachers against attending schools

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The fraternity of teachers in the state has taken strong objection to the decision of the government to call all the teachers in the schools by going against the directions of the central government.

The fraternity has also demanded that the government should immediately issue an order stopping the teachers from attending the

schools from September 5, the Teachers’ Day.

The teachers from the primary level to the higher secondary level have expressed fear of COVID-19 infection, as they are forced to attend the schools regularly, even though the students are barred from coming to schools.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in its ‘Unlock 4.0’guidelines issued earlier this week had stated, “Up to 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff will be allowed to report to schools, outside containment zones, at a time, for online teaching/ tele-counselling and related work from September 21.”

Maintaining that they should be allowed to work from home till September 20 as per the MHA guidelines, the teachers in the state observed that the government wants to justify the salaries paid to the teachers by asking them to attend the schools regularly, while totally ignoring the COVID-19 infection risk as faced by the teachers, especially those travelling to schools by public transport vehicles.