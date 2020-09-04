Steps taken for prompt delivery of services, says CM

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goa government has taken steps to revamp the state administration to make it responsive to the needs of the people in the state, on the lines of the central government’s Mission Karmayogi programme for capacity building of the government employees.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting cabinet approval to the Mission Karmayogi programme for capacity building of the central government employees, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said Goa has taken similar steps to revamp the state administration so as to make it responsive to the people’s needs.

“This programme has been initiated in Goa through the Chief Minister’s Office and I am personally monitoring the same. We have already conducted orientation workshops for 17 departments and we have

planned to conduct 70 more workshops in the near future,” Sawant said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister said some of the key focus areas of the state government include making the workforce realise its responsibility towards the people, problem solving methods by way of out-of-the-box strategies and ways and means to promote village economy that will propel our vision of Atmanirbhar Goa.

“Our ultimate aim is to provide prompt, transparent and efficient governance and delivery of services to our people,” he said.