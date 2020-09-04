MGP chief Deepak tests positive for COVID-19

NT NETWORK

Ponda

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) president and former minister Deepak Dhavalikar tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

According to a health official, he has been found to be asymptomatic and has presently opted for home isolation. According to his close acquaintance, Dhavalikar underwent a test at

the Sub-district Hospital in Ponda on Friday after developing mild fever on Thursday.

It may be noted that his brother Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar and other family members had tested positive for COVID on August 18.