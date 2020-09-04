Many primary schools violating guidelines by holding online classes

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Many of the primary schools around the state have been found conducting online classes for students from class I to class IV, even though the directorate of education has specifically asked such schools to refrain from virtual mode of teaching, and lay more stress on passing on worksheets to primary students.

A number of parents of primary school children informed ‘The Navhind Times’ that these schools are conducting online classes from Monday to Friday, which range between two and four hours daily. Some of these primary schools have even conducted first quarterly online test for their students, with option of ticking correct answers.

Interestingly, few other primary schools have called the parents to meet the teachers and collect hard copies of questions papers as regards the first quarterly test. The wards of these parents need to write the answers below the questions, in these question papers, and return the same to the school

on the prescribed date.

The central government’s specific guidelines related to the pre-school as well as class I and class II are not favourable towards online education due to potential dangers of internet exposure to young children, on one hand and the fear of gadget addiction, on the other.

“Plan joyful learning experiences for digital/ online learning as you do for face-to-face,” these guidelines maintain, further adding, “Give interesting assignments to children such as listening and reading stories followed by activities like drawing inferences, adding/ changing the climax at the end, picture reading, art and craft, puzzles, simple observation projects, learning new words etc.”

It has already been proved that children exposed to digital technologies/ gadgets for a longer time are prone to severe health issues. Hence seating with digital gadgets for longer hours or their excess use can be avoided by designing age-appropriate schedules of digital education. The central guidelines support this approach.

A parent of a primary student, on condition of anonymity, said that the school of his child sends educational videos, which can be accessed using a special application that had to be downloaded on the smart phone. Another parent of a class III student informed that online classes are held for his daughter by way of Google Meet video-communication service.

Many of these parents, however, expressed their concern about payment of exorbitant fees to the schools. “I had paid fees for the month of June, and now the school has sent a ‘gentle reminder’ to me, for paying the fees for the month of July and August,” a parent stated, pointing out that no discount has been offered by the school in these fees.

An official at the directorate of education informed this daily that the online education conducted for primary students as well as the marks given to them for their tests form just a strategy to keep the children busy. “These marks cannot be considered by the schools to judge the students,” he noted.

As the things stand today, the schools have lost precious three months of the ongoing academic year and the future strategy of the state as well as the central government, as far as primary education is concerned, is still unclear.