Indira Nagar zones likely to be de-contained by next week

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Sixty days after north district collector turned the two densely-populated slum pockets of Indira Nagar-Tiswadi into tightly-sealed containment zones, these zones are likely to be de-contained as there are no active cases there.

The two containment zones in Indira Nagar are to be de-contained by next week as there are no new positive cases and all those who contracted the infection have

recovered.

There were about 100 positive cases reported from these containment zones from among the population of 700 people living in the slum area and all have recovered now.

Presently, in entire Tiswadi, there are only two containment zones active which were created on July 1 and July 4 in Indira Nagar areas after rise in

positive cases.

A containment zone is an area where maximum number of COVID-19 cases is recorded. The area is sealed using barricades and tin sheets to prevent the entry or exit of individuals. Only essential services are allowed in these areas. No cases of COVID-19 should be reported for 28 consecutive days in a containment zone to enter into the green zone.

However, in the beginning of the third phase of the unlocking, the Centre allowed containment zones to be de-contained after 14 days of the discharge of the last confirmed case of coronavirus.

“We have been continuously monitoring the containment zones but there are no active cases there, hence, the district authority has decided to de-contain the zones as the 14-day rule for de-containment of an area, after discharge of the last confirmed case, is ending next week and still there are no positive cases,” the official said.