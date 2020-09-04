GFP calls on director of accounts, seeks intervention in HBA issue

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goa Forward Party on Friday called on the director of accounts Santosh Humraskar over the issue pertaining to the House Building Allowance (HBA) of the government employees not being deposited in the banks.

The GFP delegation comprising the vice president of the party Durgadas Kamat, general secretary Mohandas Lolienkar and party’s St Andre constituency leader Jagdish Bhobe maintained that the directorate of accounts should intervene in the matter as the HBA, which had been deducted from the salaries of the respective employees, has not been deposited in the respective banks by the state government.

Kamat said that the banks have started harassing the government employees over the matter, further threatening to convert their loans into non-performing assets (NPAs). He alleged that the state government has been diverting the money for feeding their own agenda.

Lolienkar, speaking on the occasion, said that the state government wants to host unnecessary events like the International Film Festival of India by spending the hard-earned money of the

government employees.

Meanwhile, director of accounts Santosh Humraskar informed the delegation that he was not in charge of such actions, and it is for the respective heads of the government departments to act.

He also said that the directorate of accounts acts like a postal department for passing on the salary to the government employees. “We don’t keep a track of the deductions as also have no clue as to whether the deducted HBA amounts are deposited with the banks or not,”

he noted.

Following requests by the GFP, the director of accounts finally agreed to convene a meeting of banking representatives, urging them not to call on the government employees, as the said money has already been deducted from

their earnings.