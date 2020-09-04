Delay in seeking medical help leading to deaths of vulnerable patients: Vishwajit

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Defending the rise in fatalities linked to COVID-19, the state government on Friday said the high mortality rate among those with pre-existing co-morbidities is mainly because the patients delay their visit to health facilities to seek medical help.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told media persons in Panaji that co-morbidities are ‘not the only reason’ for deaths associated with the deadly virus. “People are coming to us at a late stage and it becomes difficult for our doctors to save the lives of such patients,” he said.

Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) Dr Shivanand Bandekar said around 50 per cent of patients with co-morbidities are turning up at hospitals either after five consecutive days of suffering from fever or after experiencing breathlessness.

He said as on Thursday, 88 COVID patients have died in GMC, while 115 COVID fatalities have been reported in the Margao-based COVID hospital. “Of the 88 deaths at GMC, 79 patients had co-morbidities, four patients were brought dead and a total of 43 patients died within 24 hours after they were admitted to the hospital,” Dr Bandekar said adding that these patients could not be saved even after being administered lifesaving drugs like Remdesivir and Toxilizumab. He said of the 115 deaths at COVID hospital in Margao, a total of 102 patients had co-morbid conditions.

Dr Bandekar said the death rate has not increased because of COVID-19 but people in the state have been dying because of the severity of their respective co-morbidity conditions. He said despite an increase in admissions in GMC under the medicine department during the months of June, July and August this year, the number of deaths reported

was low when compared to the corresponding period in 2019. He claimed that 5,975 admissions took place in June, July and August, of which 582 patients died including COVID patients as against 5,100 admissions and 608 deaths during the same period last year.

He said currently there are 60 COVID patients admitted to the Sub-district Hospital in Ponda and 186 each in Margao-based COVID hospital and the dedicated COVID wards at GMC.

Attributing the shortage of beds in the Margao-based COVID hospital and GMC to the symptomatic patients with co-morbidities requiring to undergo treatment for at least 15 days, Dr Bandekar said all 186 patients in GMC are critical of which 21 are extremely critical.

He said a total of 138 COVID warriors have contracted the virus in GMC and these include 51 doctors, 23 interns, 21 nurses, 33 multitasking staff and ten technical staff of the hospital. “These doctors have contracted the virus while discharging their duties, so you can’t claim that we are not attending to the patients properly. You cannot get infected unless you go too close to the COVID positive patients,” Dr Bandekar said.

Meanwhile, Rane informed that director of health services Dr Jose D’Sa, who is suffering from COVID-19, has been administered two doses of convalescent plasma. He said Dr D’Sa’s health condition has improved significantly. Rane also said employees of pharmaceutical companies, who have recovered from COVID-19, are coming forward to donate their plasma and helping in saving the lives of critical COVID patients.

Rane said the spike in daily COVID cases in Goa will continue at least till the end of this month. He said the state government will give special health incentives to the family members of plasma donors in Goa. “We will do free health check-ups and provide free treatment to the family members of the plasma donors in the state-run hospitals for a period of one year,” Rane assured.