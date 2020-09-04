Coronavirus infects 508 more in Goa

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state on Friday registered 508 new cases of the dreaded coronavirus infection, taking the tally of active cases in Goa to 4,896.

Around 386 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

With this surge in cases and recoveries, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 19,863 of which 14,747 patients have defeated the deadly virus. Till date, the state has reported 220 deaths associated with the deadly disease.

On Friday, around 270 asymptomatic patients opted for home isolation; so far, a total of 6,704 patients have chosen to isolate themselves at home.

According to the directorate of health services, the 4,896 active cases include 12 persons, who travelled to Goa from outside by road, rail and air.

A majority of the active COVID cases in Goa fall under the jurisdiction of urban health centre of Margao with 446 cases, primary health centre Ponda has 378 cases and PHC of Porvorim has 275 cases within its jurisdiction.

The community health centres from where the cases are emerging are Bicholim (88), Sankhali (269), Pernem (211), Valpoi (153), Curchorem (130) and Canacona (117). The other UHCs include Mapusa (218), Vasco (271) and Panaji (243).

The COVID cases are also surfacing from the jurisdictions of PHCs that include Aldona (118), Betki (134), Candolim (86), Cansarvanem (55), Colvale (146), Corlim (145), Chimbel (155), Siolim (127), Mayem (83), Balli (104), Cansaulim (112), Chinchinim (40), Cortalim (118), Curtorim (83), Loutolim (88), Marcaim (46), Quepem (114), Sanguem (60), Shiroda (90), Dharbandora (79) and Navelim (102).