8 more patients lose COVID battle

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state’s COVID-19 death count rose to 220, as eight more deaths associated with the deadly disease were registered on Friday.

As per information provided by the directorate of health services (DHS), the eight new COVID fatalities include a 54-year-old woman from Davorlim and a 60-year-old woman, also from Davorlim. Both the women were brought dead to the South Goa District Hospital and they tested positive for the virus postmortem. The former was brought dead on Thursday, while the latter was brought dead to the hospital on Friday.

A 78-year-old man from Ribandar, a 73-year-old woman from Benaulim and a 76-year-old woman from Aldona, who were admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim with co-morbidities, expired on Thursday.

A 75-year-old man from Vasco, who was admitted to GMC with co-morbidities passed away on Friday.

The remaining two patients include a 65-year-old woman from Betki and an unknown man; both died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at the Margao-based COVID hospital. According to DHS, these two patients also had co-morbidities.