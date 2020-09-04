Railway minister meets logistics companies

New Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal met industry leaders of the logistics sector, including representatives of courier companies, as part of efforts to boost freight revenue, amid huge losses in the passenger segment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, logistics and courier companies were assured that the Railways would provide reliable, fast, affordable and easy to handle parcel services, according to a statement from the railway ministry.

To quickly work out the best guidelines for ease of doing business, a joint working group is going to be formed. This group will comprise Railway officials and representatives of logistics and courier providers.

Companies like DHL, Blue Dart, DTDC and FedEx were among the companies that participated in the meeting, which was called late Wednesday night, to discuss and explore possibilities of expanding business of private parcel services through the Indian Railways. The minister said that win-win solutions were needed to ensure sustainable business development for all.

The Indian Railways ran 5,292 parcel trains between March 22 and September 2, and out of these, 5,139 were time-tabled trains.

In total, 3,18,453 tonne of consignments were loaded on these trains and Rs 116.19 crore was earned. The Railways’ freight loading for August was 94.33 million tonne, which was more than the loading for the same month last year.

In total, 1,41,049 rakes with were loaded with 451.38 million tonne of freight by the Railways from March 25 till September 1.