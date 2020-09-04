Pandemic inspires Goan start-up Ayur Blaze 219

PANAJI: Amidst the continued surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, Ayur Blaze a Goan startup announced the launch of its first line of wellness products in the market. The debut product line includes hand sanitisers, shampoo and immunity boosters like Tulsi drops, juices made of amla fruit, Ayurmeh Ras etc.

Ayur Blaze startup is founded by hotelier Avinash Singh Parmar and pharmacist Kedar Jirage. The company will be producing authentic healing and chemical-free ayurvedic products using traditional holistic approach, while promoting the message of Ayurveda.

“Currently we are offering a range of eight ayurvedic and wellness products, “said Parmar, founder, Ayur Blaze.

“Adversities also come with opportunities. The COVID-19 pandemic is teaching all of us the importance of staying healthy, both in body and soul. Our company’s range of natural products promotes healthy living based on the principles of Ayurveda,” explained, Jirage, co-founder, Ayur Blaze.

The two promoters said that, all the products made by their unit are 100- per cent natural ayurvedic products for authentic healing of the body, mind and soul.

“We are committed to integrate Ayurveda into the lives of individuals and to be a preferred provider of natural ayurvedic products through quality, service and timely deliveries,” added Parmar. He said that the company is driven to scaling up to 100 products by the end of 2025 with market coverage across India and beyond.”

The startup has been incubated at the Atal Incubation Centre, Goa Institute of Management (GIM), Sankhli, one of the incubation centres promoted by the NITI Aayog.

Parmar is the founder of The Verda Group of Hotels and Resorts, a chain comprising hotels in

Ladakh and Goa, while Jirage runs the Jeevan Rekha pharmacies in Panaji and Miramar.