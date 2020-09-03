Ritviz emerges chess champ

PANAJI: Ritviz Parab wins 3rd All Goa State Chess League 2020 organised by Bicholim Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal along with Bicholim Taluka Chess Association. Mandar Lad secured 2nd place while FM Nitish Belurkar finished 3rd. Ritviz and Mandar scored 7.5 points each but on tie break Ritviz was declared winner while Mandar 2nd place, Nitish scored 7 points. The tournament was conducted online on lichess.org on 30th August 2020.

Odisha FC sign Brazil’s Marcelinho

BHUBHANESWAR: Odisha FC on Wednesday announced that the club had secured the services of experienced Brazilian footballer Marcelo Leite Pereira ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The 33-year-old forward signed a one-year contract with the Bhubaneswar-based team on Wednesday. With an ability to play as a striker or in the wings or as an attacking midfielder, Marcelinho has a vast experience of playing in various leagues around the world, including the ISL. He was the Golden Boot winner in the 2016 season when he scored scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances for Delhi Dynamos and guided the team into the play-offs.

Vinesh Phogat recovers from COVID-19

NEW DELHI: India’s top woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat has recovered from coronavirus, returning negative tests twice, but remains in isolation for precautionary purpose. The 24-year-old could not receive her ‘Khel Ratna’ as she tested positive just ahead of the virtual National Sports Awards ceremony on August 29. “I underwent a second COVID-19 test yesterday (Tuesday) and am happy to report that I have received a negative result,” Vinesh tweeted. The only woman wrestler to have qualified for Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh said she would prefer to be in isolation for some time.

BCCI names CRED as official IPL partner

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that CRED, a digital community of credit worthy individuals, merchants and institutions, will be the official partner of the Indian Premier League. The three-year deal between the company and the BCCI will begin with the latest season of IPL on September 19 in the UAE. “We are very pleased to have CRED on board as the ‘Official Partner’ of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022. IPL is one of the most innovative sporting leagues of the world and we are delighted to have a brand as unique and innovative as CRED partner us. I am sure more people across the country will take notice of them as we embark on this exciting journey,” IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said in a statement.

Capitals will gain from Ashwin, Rahane’s experience: Ponting

DUBAI: While complementing new Delhi Capitals recruits Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, team head coach Ricky Ponting has said the duo will add a lot of experience to the team that has still to win the IPL title in 12 attempts so far. Speaking after a three-hour net session here on Tuesday evening, Ponting lavished praise on off-spinner Ashwin and batting ace Rahane. “Both of them are class players, and have been long-term Indian players. Ashwin has been one of the most successful spinners in the IPL history, and Rahane has led Rajasthan for a long time as well,” he said. “They have all sorts of skill, class, and experience which they’ll add to our squad. We all know how important experience is in T20 cricket, and we understand that. We’ve got a young captain in Shreyas, but to have those older, more experienced minds on the ground will help us a lot,” Ponting said.