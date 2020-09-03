Trinkets on trend

A self-taught artist and entrepreneur Mallaika Kamat’s handmade jewellery brand ‘Alokik Goa’ was recently featured in Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story. NT BUZZ gets details

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

When actress Priyanka Chopra recently featured a number of local businesses in the country on her Instagram story, to Mallaika Kamat’s surprise, her brand ‘Alokik Goa’ was one of them. “I am still unsure about how I came to be featured but I’m guessing someone recommended me to her team since only a few brands were on the list, including international ones. I was the only Goan brand to be included,” says Kamat who holds a degree in psychology and is a self-taught artist and entrepreneur.

Infact, it was during the summer after her Class 12 boards that Kamat first chanced upon a stall at a pop up exhibition. Intrigued, she then began experimenting with handmade jewellery herself and made a few pieces using polymer clay. Following the positive response that she received, she began an online store in 2016 and named it ‘Alokik’ – a Konkani word which means ‘extraordinary’. “Alokik is experimental and unique, with a core value of being sustainable and mindful,” she explains, adding that it is an extension of her as a person. “As an artist I can’t really separate my brand from myself. I am constantly experimenting and growing, I don’t have any fixed style or medium. Each piece is created keeping in mind the material I am working with. Whether it’s sea glass, crystals or shells, each design is uniquely created to bring out the best of the raw material I am using. No two pieces are ever identical,” says the 22-year-old.

Indeed, Kamat use a lot of unconventional materials in her jewellery like crystals, stones, resin, shells and sea glass. And since sustainability forms the core value of the brand, she tries to use a lot of recycled and upcycled materials.

“The flowers, seashells and sea glass used in the jewellery are always handpicked. The designs are often based on the materials I am working with and most pieces are customisable,” she says adding that her brand caters to people of all age groups and the jewellery is unisex. And having lived her whole life near the sea and around nature in general, the beach, she says, is her biggest inspiration.

The response to her jewellery has been extremely positive so far with a lot of support from her friends, family, and customers. “I have customers who have been with me since the beginning. It is so gratifying to see so many new people join my community, I’m at 8700+ followers on Instagram right now,” adds Kamat who considers the building of this small business into what it is today as her biggest achievement till date.

In the future, Kamat hopes to continue experimenting and working with new mediums. She is trying to source all her materials locally and ethically and is working towards creating a sustainable, zero waste brand. “I want to start selling my products internationally, as I’ve been getting a lot of enquiries from abroad. And I’d love to have my own art jewelry studio in the future,” she says.