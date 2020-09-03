Art from the quarantine

‘Exhibit QR 20’, which will be on display till September 13 at Big Foot Art Gallery, Loutolim is a collective creative effort by the Alvares family in the form of colour and words

CHRISTINE MACHADO | NT BUZZ

For many, the lockdown months (March-end to May) was a period of uncertainty and overwhelming stress. At the same time, more time on hand gave people a chance to reconnect with old hobbies, experiment with new ones, or just refine their skills. Doing this, also served as a means of diverting the mind’s attention from the mayhem all around. Similarly, Maendra Alvares, his wife Maureen and children Adriel and Karishma chose to engross themselves in art, to keep themselves occupied as also to make sense of the tumultuous thoughts in their minds.

With a deep fascination for Lord Ganesha, Maendra created six paintings depicting the God’s all-encompassing powers. He chose to use basic geometric forms to denote Ganesha’s humility. “Ganesha is one God where people tend to put a lot of their unique creative style in executing the idol creations. Plus it is art with mud and so there is a nature connect to it,” he says, adding that he made these paintings using whatever art supplies were available at home during the lockdown.

“Lockdown for so long meant that most people were running out of supplies and surfaces to paint on,” says Adriel, who chose to experiment with painting on wood. “I asked dad for some planks which I could draw on and that’s where I drew four elements in a way as seen now… with its bad traces all around,” he says

Maureen’s written word meanwhile reflected her mindscape during the lockdown, from yearning for the sound of falling water to the confusion that plagued her mind and the minds of those around her.

“This unusual period has been, for many a very powerful ‘learning curve’. The most important factors that were developed were those of self-reliance, minimalism, a discovery of talents and skills that had never been focused upon and introspection. Many professionals had to look beyond their fields of expertise and seek newer outlets of creativity. I have always loved poetic expressions and writing poems was simply an extension of my self-discovery,” she says. The poems have been illustrated by Karishma, who has also worked on six canvas paintings of her own, in a series centred around the monsoons.

“While under lockdown, we were very worried about venturing outside and so I decided to paint indoors to keep from going insane,” she says. “What I longed for more than anything, was to indulge in the monsoons as if there wasn’t an invisible virus lurking somewhere out there.”

The works are a testament of all that she missed about Loutolim, now that she lives in Vasco, and her desire to venture outside and soak in the monsoons without a care in the world.

Things were very different in Vasco where she lives now, in comparison to her parent’s home in Loutolim. “The life in Margao and quiet Loutolim is very different compared to that of the thriving city of Vasco. I missed the characters that I came across on a daily basis: the fisherwoman, sounds of insects and being around my little cousins. So I tried to capture those feelings on canvas,” she says.

And the family is now exhibiting their works in the form of an exhibition titled ‘Exhibit QR 20’ at the Big Foot Art Gallery, Loutolim, the first exhibition since the art gallery opened up post the lockdown, and their second one together as an entire family. The mixed-media art exhibition which opened on September 1 will remain on display till September 13.