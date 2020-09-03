Plan to merge IRBn with Goa Police for better policing

Panaji: The Goa police department is considering merging the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) with the Goa police force with an idea to provide better prospects to the police personnel of both the forces and to utilise the services of IRBn for crime investigation and general policing.

Currently, the IRBn’s role is limited to law and order duties.

If merged, the Goa police force strength will increase by around 2,500 and moreover, it will get additional 21 posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP). This will help the Goa police department to resolve the long pending issue related to the promotion of senior police inspectors (PIs) to the post of DySPs. There will also be nine additional posts of Superintendent of Police (SPs) and three posts of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs), sources said.

While the Goa police will benefit, the promotional aspects of police personnel from the IRBn will also improve, if merged, said a senior police officer.

The Goa police department’s strength is over 7,000.

Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Wednesday chaired a meeting at the police headquarters in the city. The meet was attended by DIG Rajesh Kumar, SP police headquarters Arvind Gawas, SP Bosco George, who is holding the additional charge of SP IRBn, and Crime Branch SP Shobhit Saksena.

This is the second such meeting convened to discuss the matter related to the merger of IRBn with Goa police. Sources said one of the main conditions put forth before IRBn is that they will have to come down by five years in seniority level compared to the police personnel in the Goa police department.

The first IRBn was inducted in 2006 and once merged, their seniority list will be considered from 2011, sources said. However, there will be no change in the existing ranks of the police personnel in the IRBn. There are PIs, PSIs, hawaldars and police constables in the IRBn. A senior police officer said that the IRBn has intelligent and talented police officers whose services can be utilised in investigation as well as for general policing in various Goa police units. Currently their role is limited to tackle law and order situation.

A police officer said a couple of officers from the IRBn have worked or are working with the central investigation agency CBI, while some officers have assisted various agencies in investigation.

The second IRBn was inducted in 2010, while the third IRBn was inducted in 2013. The total staff strength of the three IRBns is around 2,500.

It is learnt that in other states, there is a provision wherein after completing five years in the reserve battalion, the personnel can choose to join the state police force.