Melauli locals dig in their heels on IIT issue

Panaji: Hundreds of locals from Melauli-Sattari and surrounding villages on Thursday gathered at Guleli village panchayat demanding a letter from the panchayat to oppose the proposed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Goa project.

The panchayat however denied them letter, further stating that it will directly forward the letter to higher authorities.

As the gathered crowd was not satisfied with the panchayat’s assurance, the sarpanch and members were brought out of panchayat under the police protection.

It may be recalled that on July 31, the villagers had submitted a memorandum to the panchayat demanding such a letter. The sarpanch, Apurva Chari had then maintained that the panchayat would decide its stand on September 3.

In view of this assurance, the villagers had gathered in large numbers near the Guleli market.

A delegation earlier met sarpanch, Apurva Chari and panchayat members, and was told that the panchayat has discussed the issue and decided to send the letter to various authorities. The villagers later raised slogans opposing the project.

Meanwhile, the leader of Revolutionary Goa, Manoj Parab and others met the sarpanch and discussed the issue.

The villagers demanded with the sarpanch to clear the panchayat›s stand on the issue and come out with it in public.

The deputy collector, Mangaldas Gaonkar, joint mamlatdar, Sanjana Satardekar, police inspector, Saagar Ekoskar and his team were present to control the situation.