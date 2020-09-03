Local travel agents voice disapproval over hike in registration fees

Panaji: The travel agents in the state on Thursday, expressed strong criticism against the Draft Rules-The Goa Registration of Tourist Trade (Amendment) Rules, 2020, announced by the government last week.

Travel agents said that, the draft rules are aimed at hiking registration fees for the travel and tourism industry in the state. They said that, they are disappointed at being kept out of consultation while deciding on the proposed registration fees.

Local travel agents receiving support from the Travel Agent Association of India (TAAI), met the tourism director, Menino D’Souza during the day to submit a letter detailing their opposition.

Sainath Dharwatkar, chairman, TAAI- Goa chapter, said that, all the members of TAAI are accredited by International Air Transport Association (IATA) and are headed by qualified and experienced professionals in the field of tourism. TAAI works closely with the ministry of tourism and actively participates in the tourism meetings convened by the government.

“The Goa chapter is deeply distressed with the manner the department is carrying out its affairs for the tourism sector especially during these difficult times as a result of the pandemic,” he said.

The letter says that, the tourism sector in the state did not receive any assistance from the government during the crisis situation. “Neither has the government provided any measures or facilities that assist the agents to generate revenue. The travel industry has faced a huge set back due to the current situation and thus making the aforementioned amendments into governing rules will only add to our present misery,” it says.

According to local members of TAAI, the draft rules are ill-timed and repugnant. The association has asked tourism officials to revoke the same.

“The Draft Goa Registration of Tourist Trade (Amendment) Rules, 2020, has increased registration fees for all stakeholders in the tourism trade multiple fold,” said Valigno Dias, secretary, TAAI- Goa.

The draft rules have been published in the state gazette on August 27. The government has invited suggestions/objections to the draft rules before 30 days of it being published in the state gazette.