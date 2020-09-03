Highest single-day spike of 713 COVID-19 cases

Panaji: The state continued to report a high daily spike for the third day running as 713 more persons tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

With this surge, the confirmed cases of the dreaded virus crossed the 19,000-mark in Goa, while the COVID death count mounted to 212 with eight more people losing battle against the virus in the last 24 hours.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 19,355 of which 4,782 are active, while 14,361 people have recovered from the disease. Around 302 patients recovered from the disease on Thursday.

Some 449 asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID patients opted for home isolation on Thursday; so far, a total of 6,434 patients have availed the option of home isolation.

According to the directorate of health services, the 4,782 active cases include ten persons, who travelled to Goa from outside by road, rail and air.

A majority of the active COVID-19 cases in Goa fall under the jurisdiction of urban health centre of Margao with 446 cases, primary health centre Ponda has 357 cases and UHC of Vasco has 286 cases within its jurisdiction.

The community health centres from where the cases are emerging are Bicholim (95), Sankhali (249), Pernem (207), Valpoi (159), Curchorem (135) and Canacona (117). The other UHCs include Mapusa (207) and Panaji (224).

The COVID cases are also surfacing from the jurisdictions of PHCs that include Aldona (117), Betki (147), Candolim (83), Cansarvanem (42), Colvale (143), Corlim (137), Chimbel (143), Siolim (125), Porvorim (254), Mayem (75), Balli (93), Cansaulim (116), Chinchinim (38), Cortalim (118), Curtorim (85), Loutolim (83), Marcaim (46), Quepem (121), Sanguem (54), Shiroda (95), Dharbandora (71) and Navelim (104).